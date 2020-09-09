Business

GUCC to host the Libya Turkey Business Platform on Oct 15

BY Libyan Express

Libya’s General Union of Chambers will host its annual meeting for the Libya Turkey Business Platform (LTBP) in Istanbul on 15-16 October 2020, in the Pullman Hotel and Convention Centre, Istanbul, Turkey.

Libya Turkey Business Platform has the support of Libyan Chambers of Commerce Union alongside Libyan Ministry of Economy. Some of the biggest retailers and distributors in Libya will be attending the event in Istanbul on 15th and 16th of October 2020.

Libya’s General union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry is one of the important mechanisms in activating the private sector’s economy in the development of the national economy of Libya. It is a civil society organisation that seeks through its programs and its members to play an influential role in the economic movement.

