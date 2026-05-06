Business

Mauritania approves mining licences in Tiguent region

BY Libyan Express
Mauritania issues black soil exploitation licences to companies. Photo via Adobe Stock

The Mauritanian government has approved two draft decrees granting exploitation licences for Group 2 materials, known as black soil, in the Tiguent region to MAURIMINE SA and other companies, the government said.

The licences, numbered 3725C, 3818C2 and 3819C2, include permit 3725C awarded to MAURIMINE SA, alongside two additional permits granted to other firms operating in the same area.

The government said the licences were issued after the payment of the required fees and associated rights.

It added that the move forms part of a national policy aimed at developing Mauritania’s mineral resources and encouraging investment in the extractive sector, with the goal of increasing the industry’s contribution to the national economy.

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