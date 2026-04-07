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Gunfire near Israeli consulate in Istanbul leaves two officers injured

BY Libyan Express
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Turkish police have neutralised three suspects following a shooting incident near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, according to official statements released on Tuesday.

Authorities said two police officers were injured during the exchange of fire, while earlier reports from Turkish state media had indicated that one person was killed and another wounded.

Turkey’s Interior Minister, Mustafa Çiftçi, confirmed that the three attackers had engaged in a gun battle with police near the consulate. He added that the suspects were believed to have links to a group that “exploits religion”, without providing further details.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that no staff were present at the consulate at the time of the incident.

In a separate development, Turkey’s Justice Minister announced that a formal investigation had been launched, with three public prosecutors assigned to examine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Sources also indicated that there are currently no Israeli diplomats in Turkey, either at the consulate in Istanbul or at the embassy in Ankara.

A Reuters witness reported hearing gunfire in the vicinity of the building housing the Israeli consulate, while initial assessments suggested that the incident occurred outside the premises rather than inside.

The surrounding area, described as densely populated and home to several diplomatic missions, was evacuated as a precaution.

Footage circulated by Reuters showed a police officer taking cover while drawing a firearm as gunshots rang out. Another individual was seen lying on the ground, covered in blood.

Security forces maintain a strong and permanent presence around the Israeli consulate, and television broadcasts later showed armed police patrolling the area following the incident.

The situation is now under control, with authorities continuing their investigation into the motives and affiliations of those involved.

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