Haftar declares “Jihad” against Turkey and calls on Arabs for help

Erdogan and Haftar.[Photo: Libyan Express]
Khalifa Haftar declared on Friday military mobilization and “Jihad” against Turkey’s plan to send troops to Libya to support the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

Khalifa Haftar declared the mobilization in a televised speech, saying the ongoing fighting will intensify, and the battle “is no longer for the liberation of the capital.”

He added that all Arab countries should help his forces to uproot the Turkish intervention and what he described as the adventures of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Libya.

The Turkish parliament passed a motion in an emergency session on Thursday, authorizing the government to deploy troops in Libya for a one-year period.

On November 27 2019, Ankara and the Tripoli-based UN-backed government signed two separate memoranda of understanding on security cooperation.

Since early April, Haftar’s forces have been leading a military campaign in and around Tripoli in an attempt to take the city.

Comments

