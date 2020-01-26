Haftar defies ceasefire again and attacks Libya’s GNA forces near Misurata

Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord said Sunday that forces of Khalifa Haftar had launched attacks in the country’s northwest despite a call for ceasefire.

Haftar’s forces attacked Abu Gurain area, located 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of the port city of Misurata, said Mohammed Gununu, the spokesman for Libya’s UN-recognized government’s Army.

The attacks came despite calls for cease-fire by the Berlin Conference, and before it, the Moscow meeting.

Gununu said that violent clashes were ongoing in the region which was still under their control and civilian settlements were being shelled.

On January 12, parties in Libya announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by the leaders of Turkey and Russia.

However, talks for a permanent ceasefire ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

A week later, Haftar accepted terms in Berlin to designate members to a UN-proposed 5+5 military commission with five members from each side to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire.

Yet, since January 19, Haftar’s forces had violated the ceasefire many times, including three Grad attacks on Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport.