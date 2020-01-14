Haftar leaves Moscow without signing ceasefire agreement

By Libyan Express

Operation Dignity commander, Khalifa Haftar. [Archive – social media]
Khalifa Haftar has left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement drafted at talks in Russia on Monday, the TASS news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

Haftar had asked for until Tuesday morning to make up his mind on the deal after indirect talks with his rival, Fayez al-Serraj, who heads Libya’s Tripoli-based internationally recognized government, Turkey’s foreign minister said.

His failure to sign the agreement at talks mediated by Turkey and Russia may complicate a diplomatic effort to stabilize the situation in Libya.

Related Posts

Foreign Minister of pro-Haftar government: Our forces won’t pull out from…

Moscow ceasefire talks: Libya’s GNA signs agreement, Haftar pushes it till…

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she planned to host a summit on Libya on Sunday with the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Italy.

Al-Serraj signed the ceasefire agreement after talks that lasted about eight hours, Lavrov said on Monday.

Haftar declined to sign the ceasefire deal because it did not include a deadline for disbanding government forces, the Interfax news agency cited a Libyan military source as saying.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Foreign Minister of pro-Haftar government: Our forces won’t pull out from…

Libya

Moscow ceasefire talks: Libya’s GNA signs agreement, Haftar pushes it till…

Libya

Al-Sarraj, Haftar arrive in Moscow to sign ceasefire agreement with Turkish and…

Breaking

Haftar announces ceasefire in Libya’s Tripoli after pressure by Turkey and…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept