Haftar says Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi has every right to run for Libya president

Haftar says Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi has every right to run for Libya president

Khalifa Haftar told Sputnik that Moammar Gaddafi’s son, Saif Al-Islam, has every right to run for president in Libya.

Haftar told Sputnik in an interview that there was no enmity between him and Gaddafi’s son.

When asked about Saif Islam Gaddafi’s plans to run in the upcoming presidential election, Haftar said: “He is a Libyan citizen.”

“If the legal conditions are met, it is his natural right (to participate in the elections).” He added.

Haftar indicated that it was not his concern “if he (Gaddafi) is in the country or abroad”.

“I do not know where he is now and there is no communication between us, but this, of course, doesn’t mean any disagreement or enmity.” Haftar said.

He told Sputnik that his enemies are the terrorists, and everyone who carries arms against the citizens, attacks the sanctity of the people, preys on their dignity, loots the wealth of Libyans and jeopardises the safety of the country.

Haftar’s forces have been leading an offensive on Tripoli since April trying to seize power from GNA by forces, thus far killing many civilians and destroying numerous public and private properties along the way.