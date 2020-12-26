Haftar: There is no point in celebrating independence while Turkish forces are in Libya

On Libya’s 69th, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar gave a speech stating that there is no use in celebrating Libya’s independence so long as Turkish forces continue to flood Libya’s grounds.

During his speech, he also referred to Turkey’s presence in Libya as an attempt to colonize the north African nation and that Turkish forces will only be given two choices, to leave in peace or be driven out by his forces to truly achieve Libyan independence.

The field marshal’s comments come as a response to the Turkish parliament’s decision to extent troop deployment in Libya by another 18 months.

In his speech he also outright threatened the Turkish forces if they do not withdraw from Libya, calling on his supporters to remain on high alert for a battle with the “Turkish invaders”.

Haftar also warned of another armed conflict given the alleged recent mobilisation of GNA’s forces on the ceasefire lines.

The Turkish decision to extend the deployment of their troops comes despite the UN-broked ceasefire agreement, which called for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Libya within three months.

Despite the ceasefire agreement and the UN’s call for the departure of foreign forces, both parties of the conflict continue to host foreign forces to boost their military prowess.

The United Nations Special representative Stephanie Williams recently estimated that there were over 20 thousand foreign forces in Libya that directly threaten the peace process in the country for their benefit.