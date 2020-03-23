Haftar’s forces kill 4 civilians in renewed attacks on areas near Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport

By Libyan Express

A body of a person killed in Haftar’s attacks in Tripoli on March 23. [Photo: Burkan Al-Ghadab Operation]
Khalifa Haftar’s forces targeted neighborhoods near Mitiga International Airport, the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) said in a statement on Monday.

Four civilians were killed – including a woman -and six wounded since the deceptive announcement of Haftar’s spokesman about a false cease-fire,” said Mustafa al-Majei, spokesman for the GNA-led Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation.

Related Posts

UN Secretary General welcomes GNA, Haftar’s commitment to a ceasefire amid…

Libya on lockdown from 6.00 PM to 6.00 AM amid Coronavirus preventive measures

“Militias targeted Mitiga International Airport with rockets and the shelling was still going on,” al-Majei said, noting the airport has been closed for a while due to Haftar forces’ assaults.

On Saturday, Ahmed al-Mismari, spokesman for the Haftar forces, welcomed a humanitarian ceasefire proposed by the UN and European countries over the coronavirus. Haftar forces, however; continue their attacks.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

UN Secretary General welcomes GNA, Haftar’s commitment to a ceasefire amid…

Libya

Libya on lockdown from 6.00 PM to 6.00 AM amid Coronavirus preventive measures

Libya

US urges Haftar to observe a halt of hostilities in Libya over Coronavirus concerns

Libya

UN condemns Haftar’s attacks on civilians in Tripoli

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept