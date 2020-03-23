Haftar’s forces kill 4 civilians in renewed attacks on areas near Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport

Khalifa Haftar’s forces targeted neighborhoods near Mitiga International Airport, the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) said in a statement on Monday.

Four civilians were killed – including a woman -and six wounded since the deceptive announcement of Haftar’s spokesman about a false cease-fire,” said Mustafa al-Majei, spokesman for the GNA-led Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation.

“Militias targeted Mitiga International Airport with rockets and the shelling was still going on,” al-Majei said, noting the airport has been closed for a while due to Haftar forces’ assaults.

On Saturday, Ahmed al-Mismari, spokesman for the Haftar forces, welcomed a humanitarian ceasefire proposed by the UN and European countries over the coronavirus. Haftar forces, however; continue their attacks.