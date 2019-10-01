Haftar’s forces lauch attack on closed Mitiga Airport in Libya’s capital

By Libyan Express

Smoke coming out of Mitiga Airport in Tripoli. [Photo: Internet]
New airstrikes by Khalifa Haftar’s forces, some say artillery shelling, have targeted Mitiga Airport in Tripoli, causing a lot of material damage, according to sources from Burkan Al-Ghadab Operation (Volcano of Rage Operation) of the Libyan Army under the Government of National AccordAc command.

The sources said Haftar’s shelling on Mitiga Airport set fire to the scraps factory of the Libyan Civil Aviation Authority inside the airport.

Related Posts

Libya’s NOC, Indonesia discuss training opportunities and offshore project…

Germany hails evacuation of migrants from Libya to Rwanda

Photos online showed the factory on fire and damage done to the area around it inside Mitiga Airport, which has been closed for over a month after repeated airstrikes and shelling by Haftar’s forces since last April.

Since Haftar’s offensive on April 04 on southern Tripoli, over 1000 people have been killed and 5000 others injured, while over 100.000 others have been displaced, let alone the damage to public and private infrastructure and properties.

You might also like
Business

Libya’s NOC, Indonesia discuss training opportunities and offshore project…

Libya

Germany hails evacuation of migrants from Libya to Rwanda

Libya

US Africa Command kills 7 ISIS militants in new airstrikes on south Libya

Libya

US spy drone depicted in Libya’s Tripoli skies

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept