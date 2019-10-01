Haftar’s forces lauch attack on closed Mitiga Airport in Libya’s capital

New airstrikes by Khalifa Haftar’s forces, some say artillery shelling, have targeted Mitiga Airport in Tripoli, causing a lot of material damage, according to sources from Burkan Al-Ghadab Operation (Volcano of Rage Operation) of the Libyan Army under the Government of National AccordAc command.

The sources said Haftar’s shelling on Mitiga Airport set fire to the scraps factory of the Libyan Civil Aviation Authority inside the airport.

Photos online showed the factory on fire and damage done to the area around it inside Mitiga Airport, which has been closed for over a month after repeated airstrikes and shelling by Haftar’s forces since last April.

Since Haftar’s offensive on April 04 on southern Tripoli, over 1000 people have been killed and 5000 others injured, while over 100.000 others have been displaced, let alone the damage to public and private infrastructure and properties.