Haftar’s forces strike Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport despite UN ultimatum

By Libyan Express

Smoke coming out of Mitiga Airport in Tripoli. [Photo: Archive – Social Media]
Despite the latest warning by the UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame, Interior and Transportation Ministers upon reopening Mitiga Airport, Khalifa Haftar’s forces, using foreign aircraft, carried out four airstrikes on Mitiga Airport on Sunday. 

According to the media office of Volcano of Rage Operation of the Government of National Accord, the airstrikes hit the runway of the airport, causing no casualties.

Related Posts

Al-Mishri discusses parliamentary work with President of Inter-Parliamentary…

UK pledges 2 million pounds for capacity building of Libyan journalists

The airport, which is the only one operating in the capital, was shut down for over two months due to repeated attacks by Haftar’s forces that caused casualties and damage inside and around it.

The attacks on the airport are part of Haftar’s operation, which was kicked off on April 04, to take control of Tripoli by force.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Al-Mishri discusses parliamentary work with President of Inter-Parliamentary Union

Lifestyle

UK pledges 2 million pounds for capacity building of Libyan journalists

Libya

Italy-Libya MoU to curb illegal immigration flow renewed

Libya

Libya’s Presidential Council urges Security Council to sanction countries…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept