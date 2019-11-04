Haftar’s forces strike Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport despite UN ultimatum

Despite the latest warning by the UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame, Interior and Transportation Ministers upon reopening Mitiga Airport, Khalifa Haftar’s forces, using foreign aircraft, carried out four airstrikes on Mitiga Airport on Sunday.

According to the media office of Volcano of Rage Operation of the Government of National Accord, the airstrikes hit the runway of the airport, causing no casualties.

The airport, which is the only one operating in the capital, was shut down for over two months due to repeated attacks by Haftar’s forces that caused casualties and damage inside and around it.

The attacks on the airport are part of Haftar’s operation, which was kicked off on April 04, to take control of Tripoli by force.