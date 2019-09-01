Haftar’s forces target Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport, injure several pilgrims

By Libyan Express

Damage caused to Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport by Haftar’s forces shelling. [Photo: Social Media]
Khalifa Haftar’s forces have targeted Mitiga Airport with heavy artillery shelling overnight, damaging parts of a Libyan Airlines plane and injuring four Libyan hajis (pilgrims).

The shelling took place in the early hours of Sunday as a Libyan Airlines flight was landing in Mitiga Airport coming from Medina Airport in Saudi Arabia carrying hajis.

Related Posts

ISIS sleeper cells depicted outside Libya’s capital

UN Secretary General expresses fear of “full civil war” in Libya

The Presidential Council has issued a statement condemning the targeting of the civilian airport and endangering people’s lives by the shelling of Haftar’s forces.

This is not the first time, since April 04 when Haftar’s forces started the attack on Tripoli, the airport is targeted by shells or airstrikes by Haftar’s forces, leaving damage, deaths and injuries behind.

You might also like
Libya

ISIS sleeper cells depicted outside Libya’s capital

Libya

UN Secretary General expresses fear of “full civil war” in Libya

Libya

Turkey stands with legitimacy in Libya, Işler says

Libya

Libyan Interirm Government wants Egyptian firms to be prioritized for rebuilding…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept