Haftar’s forces, UAE and Russian backers delivered humiliating defeat in southern Tripoli

Russian and international reports have revealed that Wagner Group linked to President Vladimir Putin has sent abou 100 Russian mercenaries to fight alongside Haftar's forces in southern Tripoli.

By Libyan Express

Fighting in southern Tripoli gets more intense. [Photo: Internet]
The Libyan Army’s operation “Volcano of Rage” has announced repelling heavy attacks coupled with airstrikes by Khalifa Haftar’s forces on Al-Tawaisha, Al-Saediya and Al-Aziziya frontlines in southern Tripoli. 

The media office of the operation, under the command of the Government of National Accord, said after heavy clashes with Haftar’s forces, backed up by Russian mercenaries and equipped with UAE armored vehicles as well as helped with UAE drones, the Libyan Army forces managed to force Haftar’s forces to retreat back to the Qasir Benghashir area after they failed to advance on Al-Saediya, Al-Tawaisha and Al-Aziziya frontlines.

The Libyan Army of the GNA also said that it had seized four armored vehicles, captured 9 fighters from Haftar’s forces and destroyed a number of armored vehicles, including one from the UAE.

The media office of Volcano of Rage Operation  also indicated that on Ain Zara and Khalit Al-Furjan frontlines, there were also heavy clashes with Haftar’s forces.

It added that their forces managed to seize new positions on those two frontlines, pushing Haftar’s forces into a narrower position.

Over 1100 people have been killed and 5500 injured since the start of Tripoli fighting on April 04.

