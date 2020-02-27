Haftar’s renewed attacks on Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport suspend flights for hours

By Libyan Express

Mitiga Airport [Photo: Social Media]
Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport suspended flights for over 8 hours on Thursday after a rocket attack by Khalifa Haftar’s forces, in a new violation of the ceasefire that was announced on January 12.

The Ministry of Transportation of the Government of National Accord said they had to suspend flights in Mitiga Airport due to Haftar’s attack and later announced the resumption.

Related Posts

UNSMIL starts first round of political talks in Geneva without presence of…

Arab League renews call for permanent ceasefire in Libya

The UN support mission in Libya condmened the renewed attacks on the only operational airport in Greater Tripoli, saying it is used by thousands of Libyans for their urgent travels.

Haftar’s forces have been targeting Mitiga Airport for the last 10 months since the start of their offensive on Tripoli, with three attacks coming over the last two days alone.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

UNSMIL starts first round of political talks in Geneva without presence of Libyan MPs

Libya

Arab League renews call for permanent ceasefire in Libya

Libya

NOC: Libya suffers over $2 billion in financial losses so far due to oil blockade

Libya

High Council of State won’t go to Geneva political talks until military ones…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept