Haftar’s shelling on Tripoli residential areas kills three children

By Libyan Express

Aftermath of Haftar’s airstrikes on Al-Sawani. [Photo: Social Media]
Indiscriminate shelling on Tuesday hit a residential area in the Libyan capital of Tripoli, killing three children and injuring two others, a local official said.

“Indiscriminate shelling targeted Al-Hadba al-Badri area in central Tripoli, which killed two children and injured two others,” Ameen Hashemi, information adviser of the Ministry of Health told reporters.

He added that the children were hit as they were on the way to school.

The spokesman for the Libyan Army under the command of the Government of National Accord Mohammed Gununu said Haftar’s forces targeted Al-Hadba in Tripoli with artillery shelling, killing three children and injuring others.

