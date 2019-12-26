Haftar’s warplanes kill two civilians and injure ten others in airstrikes on Al-Zawiya, Libya

By Libyan Express

A pharmacy was targeted by Haftar’s warplanes in Al-Zawiya. [Photo: Social Media]
Two civilians were killed and eight injured on Thursday in an airstrike by Khalifa Haftar’s forces on north-western Libyan city of Al-Zawiya, according to local hospital officials.

Warplanes loyal to Khalifa Haftar bombed Al-Zawiya city and hit residential and market areas, leaving behind civilian casualties, according to Az-Zawiyah teaching hospital.

Related Posts

Erdogan: Turkey will send troops to Libya in January 2020

Over 160 migrants rescued off Libya’s coast disembark im Italian port

Earlier on Thursday, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) announced in a statement that many civilians were killed and injured due to an airstrike affiliated with Haftar forces, with a pharmacy and commercial shops damaged in the city, without mentioning a specific number.

Al-Zawiya is among the cities that declared public aversion to confronting Haftar forces who was leading an attack since April on the capital Tripoli in an attempt to capture it, but have so far failed to progress beyond the city’s outskirts.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Erdogan: Turkey will send troops to Libya in January 2020

Libya

Over 160 migrants rescued off Libya’s coast disembark im Italian port

Libya

Turkey’s President arrives in Tunisia to discuss Libya’s conflict…

Libya

Turkey’s Parliament readying bill to allow sending troops to Libya

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept