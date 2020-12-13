Haithem Al-Tajourii back in Tripoli

Eyewitnesses report that the former rebel commander of Tripoli’s Revolutionaries’ Brigade (TRB) was spotted in Tripoli this last week at a cafe.

The military commander was notably absent from the recent war that took place in the capital despite the brigade’s role in the conflict over the country’s capital, fighting against Haftar forces.

It’s worth noting that Tajouri is subject to serious allegations by the United Nations concerning various human rights violations such as torture, kidnappings and unlawful imprisonments as well extortion of high ranking officials to obtain letters of credit and other facilities.

Last month, Tajourii was was denied entry to Tunisia after arriving on an Emirate airline, with the Tunisian Foreign Ministry explaining that it was impossible to allow him entry due to expected sanctions on Tajourii and others in his company accused of war crimes.