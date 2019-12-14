Head of Libya’s GNA meets with Turkish Foreign and Defense Ministers in Doha

The Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj met Saturday, on the sidelines of Doha Forum in Qatar, with the Turkish Foreign and Defense Ministers in the presence of Libyan Foreign Minister Mohammed Sayala.

According to the GNA media office, the meeting discussed political and security issues in Libya and the efforts aiming at resolving the current conflict.

The Libyan and Turkish officials also talked about the implementation of the MoUs signed between the two countries for security cooperation and maritime boundaries.