Heads of Libya’s High Council of State, Presidential Council discuss Berlin conference

By Libyan Express

HCS and PC heads meet in Tripoli. [HCS]
The Head High Council of State (HCS) Khalid Al-Mishri met Saturday in Tripoli with the Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj.

The media office of the HCS said that the meeting discussed the ongoing conflict on frontlines in southern Tripoli and Greater Tripoli area.

They both discussed the necessary measures the Government of National Accord should take to ensure the displaced people from clashes’ areas are assisted.

Related Posts

Libya holds Morocco to 1-1 draw in a friendly match

High Council of State, UNSMIL review humanitarian conditions in Murzuq

Al-Mishri and Al-Sarraj also reviewed the international conference on Libya to be held in Berlin.

The two officials agreed that the countries involved in Libya’s conflict and all other stakeholders should be present at the Berlin conference.

The Heads of HCS and Presidential Council indicated that the ongoing offensive against Tripoli will eventually be defeated and then they will re-trigger the efforts to build the civilian and democratic state which all Libyans aspire for.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Sport

Libya holds Morocco to 1-1 draw in a friendly match

Libya

High Council of State, UNSMIL review humanitarian conditions in Murzuq

Libya

189 migrants evacuated from Libya to Rwanda, UNHCR says

Libya

Al-Sweihli calls on GNA to cut ties with UAE for backing Haftar’s attack on…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept