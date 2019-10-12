Heads of Libya’s High Council of State, Presidential Council discuss Berlin conference

The Head High Council of State (HCS) Khalid Al-Mishri met Saturday in Tripoli with the Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj.

The media office of the HCS said that the meeting discussed the ongoing conflict on frontlines in southern Tripoli and Greater Tripoli area.

They both discussed the necessary measures the Government of National Accord should take to ensure the displaced people from clashes’ areas are assisted.

Al-Mishri and Al-Sarraj also reviewed the international conference on Libya to be held in Berlin.

The two officials agreed that the countries involved in Libya’s conflict and all other stakeholders should be present at the Berlin conference.

The Heads of HCS and Presidential Council indicated that the ongoing offensive against Tripoli will eventually be defeated and then they will re-trigger the efforts to build the civilian and democratic state which all Libyans aspire for.