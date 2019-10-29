High Council of State calls for measures to meet demands of education taff

The Libyan High Council of State (HCS) said he is following closely the repurcussions of the strike and protests of teachers who are demanding better conditions and salaries from the government and its Education Ministry.

The HCS called for vital measures to improve the education sector and the conditions of the teachers, including their salaries, urging the authorities not to decide any punishment measures againt the teachers amid the ongoing instability and extraordinary status in Libya.

The HCS called on the Presidential Council to take the needed measures as per the available resources and current laws to improve the conditions of the teachers and education employees.

The HCS urged as well the teachers to look for the interests of the country and the benefits of the students who are waiting for the start of the new school year.