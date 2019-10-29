High Council of State calls for measures to meet demands of education taff

By Libyan Express

High Council of State session in Tripoli. [Photo: HCS]
The Libyan High Council of State (HCS) said he is following closely the repurcussions of the strike and protests of teachers who are demanding better conditions and salaries from the government and its Education Ministry.

The HCS called for vital measures to improve the education sector and the conditions of the teachers, including their salaries, urging the authorities not to decide any punishment measures againt the teachers amid the ongoing instability and extraordinary status in Libya.

Related Posts

Libya’s Education Ministry cuts salaries of 150.000 employees

Head of Libya’s High Council of State proposes initiative to end conflict

The HCS called on the Presidential Council to take the needed measures as per the available resources and current laws to improve the conditions of the teachers and education employees.

The HCS urged as well the teachers to look for the interests of the country and the benefits of the students who are waiting for the start of the new school year.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Libya’s Education Ministry cuts salaries of 150.000 employees

Libya

Head of Libya’s High Council of State proposes initiative to end conflict

Libya

German Foreign Minister visits Libya to discuss upcoming Berlin conference…

Libya

German NGO claims Libyan coastguards threatened its vessels at sea, Libyan Navy…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept