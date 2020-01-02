High Council of State welcomes Turkish Parliament’s approval to deploy troops to Libya

The Libyan High Council of State (HCS) has welcomed the Turkish parliament’s approval to send troops to Libya as per the request of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and as per the MoU between the two countries.

In a statement on Thursday, the HCS expressed sorrow for the destruction of infrastructure and the suffering of the civilians caused by Khalifa Haftar’s forces and his supporters France, Russia, Egypt and the UAE, saying such foreign intervention made the GNA legally enlist assistance from Turkey to protect civilians.

Turkey’s parliament on Thursday passed a bill that allows troop deployment to Libya, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said, paving the way for increased military cooperation despite criticism from opposition lawmakers.

Sentop said the legislation passed with an 325-184 vote in the parliament, where President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party and its nationalist allies hold a majority. All major opposition parties in the assembly voted against the bill.