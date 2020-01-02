High Council of State welcomes Turkish Parliament’s approval to deploy troops to Libya

By Libyan Express

Head of High Council of State Khalid Al-Mishri. [Photo: HCS]
The Libyan High Council of State (HCS) has welcomed the Turkish parliament’s approval to send troops to Libya as per the request of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and as per the MoU between the two countries.

In a statement on Thursday, the HCS expressed sorrow for the destruction of infrastructure and the suffering of the civilians caused by Khalifa Haftar’s forces and his supporters France, Russia, Egypt and the UAE, saying such foreign intervention made the GNA legally enlist assistance from Turkey to protect civilians.

Related Posts

Haftar’s ally, Egypt, condemns Turkish Parliament’s approval of…

Turkey’s Parliament approves sending troops to Libya

Turkey’s parliament on Thursday passed a bill that allows troop deployment to Libya, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said, paving the way for increased military cooperation despite criticism from opposition lawmakers.

Sentop said the legislation passed with an 325-184 vote in the parliament, where President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party and its nationalist allies hold a majority. All major opposition parties in the assembly voted against the bill.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Haftar’s ally, Egypt, condemns Turkish Parliament’s approval of sending…

Libya

Turkey’s Parliament approves sending troops to Libya

Libya

Turkey’s Vice President: Sending troops to Libya will be for one year

Libya

Haftar’s forces kill three civilians in new airstrikes in Tripoli’s…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept