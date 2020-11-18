Highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S since May

The United States recorded yesterday over 1700 deaths according to data from John Hopkins University, accounting for nearly one American death every minute of the day.

And it is likely only to get worse according to Dr Jonathan Reiner, a professor at George Washington University School of Medicine.

“On average, two to three weeks ago, we were seeing 70,000 to 80,000 (new) cases per day. Yesterday, there were about 155,000 (new) cases. So if you’re alarmed at the 1,700 deaths today, two to three weeks from now, we’re going to see 3,000 deaths a day.”

The U.S has been the centre of controversy for months now, not only for the recent Elections watched by the world but for still not implementing a nationwide lock-down or implementing any extreme measures against COVID-19 like many European countries are.

As of today, the number of cases in the United States is nearing twelve million cases, putting it ahead of India, the country with second-most recorded cases in the world by three million cases despite the latter of the two having nearly quadruple the population.