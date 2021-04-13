Libya

HNEC and AMU agree to cooperate to promote democracy and raise election awareness in Libya

Libya's National elections commission and the Arab Maghreb Union sign an agreement to raise election awareness in Libya and push for a path of democracy for the country's future

BY Libyan Express

The agreement entails workshops, conferences and other events to promote democracy in Libya. [Photo: HNEC]
The High National Election Commission (HNEC) today signed a cooperation agreement with the General Secretariat of the Arab Maghreb Union at the Commission’s headquarters in Tripoli.

According to the official website of the HNEC, the agreement is part of the regional support for the democratic process in Libya and the consolidation of electoral cooperation among neighbouring countries.

The agreement was signed by the Office of the High Commissioner, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Commission, Dr Emad Al-Sayeh, while the General Secretariat of the Arab Maghreb Union was represented by the Secretary-General of the Union Dr Al-Tayeb Al-Bakush, in the presence of Commission Council member Abdulhakim Al-Hakim and Director-General Dr Yahya Aljaded.

The agreement contains multiple clauses that address the cooperation in terms of organization of conferences, symposiums, training programmes and workshops that contribute to the promotion of a culture of democracy in Libyan society, and emphasizes cooperation and complementarity among Member States on electoral issues and institutional capacity-building.

Libya’s national election is set for 24 December later this year and the country’s interim Government of National Unity has pledged on numerous occasions to protect the integrity of the electoral process to ensure the security of every Libyan vote in electing their public officials to office.

