Hungarian journalist injured in Tripoli by airstrike of Haftar’s forces

Hungarian journalist injured in Tripoli by airstrike of Haftar’s forces

Hungary’s foreign ministry says a Hungarian journalist has been wounded in clashes between rival armed groups in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

Tamas Merczel, a ministry spokesman, said on Tuesday that photojournalist Gergely Szabo was hurt in a bombing in Tripoli on Saturday and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Libya’s Foreign Ministry says Szabo, who works for RTL television, was wounded in an airstrike by the self-styled Libyan National Army on Tripoli’s southern Salah al-Deen area.