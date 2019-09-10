Hungarian journalist injured in Tripoli by airstrike of Haftar’s forces

By Libyan Express

Hungarian journalist injured in Tripoli. [Photo: Internet]
Hungary’s foreign ministry says a Hungarian journalist has been wounded in clashes between rival armed groups in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

Related Posts

Libya sends complaint letter to Security Council condemning UAE actions

Libya’s Central Bank: July-August oil revenue reached over $14 billion

Tamas Merczel, a ministry spokesman, said on Tuesday that photojournalist Gergely Szabo was hurt in a bombing in Tripoli on Saturday and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Libya’s Foreign Ministry says Szabo, who works for RTL television, was wounded in an airstrike by the self-styled Libyan National Army on Tripoli’s southern Salah al-Deen area.

You might also like
Libya

Libya sends complaint letter to Security Council condemning UAE actions

Business

Libya’s Central Bank: July-August oil revenue reached over $14 billion

Libya

UN envoy to Libya reveals that Haftar willing to withdraw from Tripoli with…

Libya

Like in Yemen, UAE turns to explicit support for Haftar’s coup against…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept