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Hunger strikers’ welfare raised in joint appeal over Tunis detentions

BY Libyan Express
Tunisian groups seek release of protesters detained after flotilla solidarity march

Three Tunisian organisations have called for the release of protesters detained following a rally in Tunis in support of jailed Sumud flotilla activists, while urging protection for detainees on hunger strike.

The Tunisian General Labour Union, the Tunisian Order of Lawyers and the Tunisian Human Rights League rejected the arrests in a joint statement and called on the authorities to end restrictions on peaceful protests and assemblies.

Their appeal concerns people detained in connection with a march held in the capital on Saturday, 19 September. Demonstrators had gathered to demand the release of detained flotilla activists.

The organisations also urged the authorities to protect the physical and psychological wellbeing of everyone in custody. They highlighted the situation of hunger strikers, calling for their health to be monitored in accordance with legal and humanitarian safeguards.

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