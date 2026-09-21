Syria’s military rebuilding raises concern in Israel

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Israeli security officials have warned that Syria’s expanding armed forces could eventually challenge Israel’s military advantage, as President Ahmed al-Sharaa rebuilds the army and seeks new weapons, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The concerns centre on the development of larger ground formations and the potential acquisition of air defence systems that could restrict Israeli operations. Officials cited by the newspaper said Syria’s military readiness remained limited, despite progress in organising and training its forces.

The assessments place a more confrontational interpretation on Sharaa’s intentions than the position he has publicly outlined. The Syrian president has said his priorities are reconstruction and stability, stressed the need to avoid regional wars and pursued security arrangements with Israel.

According to the newspaper, Israeli officials are monitoring the formation of Syrian companies, battalions and brigades, with larger divisions potentially following. A senior defence official said Syrian troops had already conducted several brigade-level exercises but had yet to achieve a high level of operational readiness.

The same official identified the rehabilitation of military bases and efforts to acquire weapons capable of limiting Israeli air operations as particular concerns.

Syria’s military reconstruction is taking place alongside wider international engagement with Damascus following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024.

Washington has waived restrictions on arms sales and military financing imposed under US legislation concerning chemical and biological weapons. The measure removes those particular restrictions; it does not itself constitute an announcement of weapons deliveries.

The Jerusalem Post’s report also outlined Israeli assessments that Sharaa could eventually seek to project military power beyond Syria’s borders. Unnamed security sources suggested this might include action against Hezbollah in Lebanon or Iran-aligned militias in Iraq, while one official raised the possibility of a future confrontation with Israel.

The newspaper did not present evidence establishing that Damascus had decided to undertake such operations. Sharaa has publicly supported Lebanese sovereignty and rejected suggestions of Syrian military intervention in Lebanon.

Israeli officials are also watching relations between Damascus and Ankara. Sources cited in the report described disagreements over Turkish influence and access to Syrian military bases, suggesting that Sharaa would resist arrangements that weakened his control.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, were portrayed in the Israeli assessment as seeking to strengthen ties with Damascus through economic support and diplomatic engagement, with the aim of encouraging more moderate policies.

The report also reflected criticism within Israel’s security establishment of its approach to the Syrian leadership. Some sources argued that Israel had missed an early opportunity to negotiate arrangements involving the border and the Golan Heights when Sharaa’s position was weaker. They attributed the lack of progress to Israeli hesitation and the government’s focus on other conflicts.