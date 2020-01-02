Interior Ministry: After Turkey’s approval to send troops to Libya, Haftar should surrender or kill himself

The Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said after the endorsement of the Turkish Parliament on sending troops to Libya, the aggressor (Khalifa Haftar) has only two options: to surrender or to commit suicide.

Bashagha’s remarks, posted on the Interior Ministry’s Facebook page, added that Haftar’s forces need now the last Zero Hour, which is the surrender and withdrawal one.

Commenting on the MoU in military cooperation with Turkey, Bashagha said the GNA signed this agreement to protect the civilians agaisnt the aggression led by Haftar’s forces backed by coup plotters and foreign countries.

He indicated that the military support by Turkey came via legal procedures and in public not like the foreign intervention enlisted by Haftar who brought multinational mercenaries to kill Libyans.

On Thursday, Turkey’s parliament on Thursday passed a bill that allows troop deployment to Libya, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said, paving the way for increased military cooperation with Libya.

Sentop said the legislation passed with an 325-184 vote in the parliament, where President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party and its nationalist allies hold a majority.