World

Iran refuses to halt uranium enrichment

BY Libyan Express
Araqchi: “We Can’t Trust the Americans”

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi has once again reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering right to uranium enrichment, stressing that this right is non-negotiable.

An Iranian news agency reported that Araqchi stated in an interview with NBC News: “Iran will never cease uranium enrichment.”

He went on to say, “We no longer know how to trust the Americans. Iran will never agree to a complete halt on uranium enrichment. Furthermore, Israel must end its attacks before any negotiations with the United States can take place.”

When asked by the NBC presenter whether diplomacy could resolve the Iranian nuclear issue within two weeks, Araqchi responded: “That depends entirely on the Americans — whether they demonstrate a genuine willingness to reach a negotiated settlement, or if they harbour other intentions and are planning to attack Iran.”

He added, “Perhaps they do have such a plan, and may only be using negotiations as a cover for it.”

The senior Iranian nuclear negotiator concluded by emphasising, “What they have done amounts to a betrayal of diplomacy, and we no longer know how to place our trust in them again.”

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
World

Trump sets conditions before possible Iran strike

World

Iran vows continued retaliation

World

Trump faces internal Republican rift over possible Iran intervention

World

Mauritania detains 20 migrants headed for Spain

Submit a Correction

For: Iran refuses to halt uranium enrichment

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.