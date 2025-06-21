Iran refuses to halt uranium enrichment

Copy Link

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi has once again reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering right to uranium enrichment, stressing that this right is non-negotiable.

An Iranian news agency reported that Araqchi stated in an interview with NBC News: “Iran will never cease uranium enrichment.”

He went on to say, “We no longer know how to trust the Americans. Iran will never agree to a complete halt on uranium enrichment. Furthermore, Israel must end its attacks before any negotiations with the United States can take place.”

When asked by the NBC presenter whether diplomacy could resolve the Iranian nuclear issue within two weeks, Araqchi responded: “That depends entirely on the Americans — whether they demonstrate a genuine willingness to reach a negotiated settlement, or if they harbour other intentions and are planning to attack Iran.”

He added, “Perhaps they do have such a plan, and may only be using negotiations as a cover for it.”

The senior Iranian nuclear negotiator concluded by emphasising, “What they have done amounts to a betrayal of diplomacy, and we no longer know how to place our trust in them again.”