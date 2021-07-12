Sport

Italy crushes England’s dreams of bringing the Euro cup to the UK

In a nail biting penalty shoot out following an intense match, Italy crushes English dreams of bringing the Euro to the UK for the very first time

BY Libyan Express

Fears of a Covid-19 break out surge as the match was attended by over 60,000 people in Wembley while more gathered at squares and bars to watch with friends and family. [Photo: Getty]
Italy won the European Championship for the first time since 1968 in a nail-biting penalty shootout, as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two England penalties en route to a 3-2 shootout victory after the teams fought to a 1-1 extra-time draw at Wembley Stadium.

Despite rising Covid-19 infection rates in the United Kingdom, over 60,000 fans were allowed to watch the game at London’s Wembley Stadium for the European Championship final. Following the game, many English fans acted out in rage at the penalty outcome, getting into physical altercations, storming the barriers, and protesting the outcome of the season’s most anticipated game.

England’s Luke Shaw scored just two minutes into the game, the earliest goal in a European Championship final. After halftime, Italy caught up and evened things up when Leonardo Bonucci put the ball into England’s net after a goal-line scramble.

The game was attended by Prince William, his wife Kate, and their son Prince George. It was the first soccer final played by England’s national team in 55 years, and England had never won the Euro Championship.

Across the United Kingdom, millions tuned in to watch the game on both the BBC and its commercial rival ITV, garnering more viewers than Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011.

The faithful and enthusiastic English fans, however, had their hopes dashed when three of their key players missed their penalties, resulting in Italy’s second victory at the European Championship and the continuation of the formidable team’s 34-match unbeaten streak.

