Jan Kubis urge Libyans to reject hatred and end divisionss on Eid

Special Envoy of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Jan Kubis, extends his heartfelt congratulations to the Libyan people, and to all Libyan authorities and on the advert of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

The Special Envoy hopes that the Eid represents an opportunity of reconciliation among Libyans, after ending the armed conflict in Libya. He urges all political and social components of Libya to reject hatred and end divisions in order to restore coexistence between all spectrums of the Libyan society and re-unite the country and its institutions.

On this occasion, the Special Envoy calls call upon all Libyans, political, tribal, societal representatives, institutions and authorities to act in conformity with their commitment to the values of gratitude, mercy, tolerance and goodwill, represented by the Eid, in order to lead the country towards peace, stability, democracy and prosperity.

He praises all efforts by various parties, which lead to the release of dozens of detainees and appeals on everyone to exert all possible efforts to release all arbitrary detainees, in all parts of Libya, and to enforce the respect for human rights as a critical foundation for confidence-building and for establishing a comprehensive right-based national reconciliation and transitional justice.

The Special Representative calls on all the Libyan people to rally around the interim authority, the Presidency Council and the Government of National Unity, to enable it to fulfill its duties in unifying national institutions, enhancing the provision of basic services to citizens and preparing for the holding of national elections on 24 December of this year.

He calls on all authorities and institutions to accelerate the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, work for a speedy withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries, as requested by the UN Security Council resolution 2570 (2021) and the Libyan people, yearning for the restoration of the full sovereignty of Libya, free from foreign interference.