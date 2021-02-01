January salaries will not include a 20% increase

A source inside the Ministry of Finance has told Ean Libya news outlet that salaries dispersed in the public sector in January of 2021 will not include the 20% raise the presidential council approved earlier in the month.

The media office for The Ministry of Labour stated that salaries for January had been set at the amount they were in December of 2020 and it is expected that the increase will not come in February or March either.

The decision to increase public sector pay by 20% was approved late December 2020 by the presidential council to combat the massive increase in the currency exchange rate from Libyan dinar to the US dollar.

The move to increase salaries by just 20% has been criticised and mocked by citizens and experts alike as the increase does not compete with the devaluation of the dinar from 1.4 to 4.48 US dollars that will trigger an astronomical rise in the price of basic goods and services.