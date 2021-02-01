Libya

January salaries will not include a 20% increase

Despite the pay increase for the public sector being approved, it is not expected to come through for months

BY Libyan Express

To combat the skyrocketing living expenses the Presderinal Council approved a 20% increase to all public sector salaries. [Photo: Internet]
A source inside the Ministry of Finance has told Ean Libya news outlet that salaries dispersed in the public sector in January of 2021 will not include the 20% raise the presidential council approved earlier in the month.

The media office for The Ministry of Labour stated that salaries for January had been set at the amount they were in December of 2020 and it is expected that the increase will not come in February or March either.

The decision to increase public sector pay by 20% was approved late December 2020 by the presidential council to combat the massive increase in the currency exchange rate from Libyan dinar to the US dollar.

The move to increase salaries by just 20% has been criticised and mocked by citizens and experts alike as the increase does not compete with the devaluation of the dinar from 1.4 to 4.48 US dollars that will trigger an astronomical rise in the price of basic goods and services.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Ministry of justice asks families to identify exhumed bodies in mass graves

Libya

GNA has the lowest public approval rating in Libyan history

Libya

A 1.8 million recorded increase in Libya’s workforce

Libya

Al-Serraj in Rome to meet with senior officials

Submit a Correction

For: January salaries will not include a 20% increase

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.