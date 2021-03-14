To strengthen bonds, Egypt agrees to expedite the return of its workers to Libya

Libya’s Ministry of Labour and Egypt’s Ministry of Manpower and Immigration have reached an agreement to expedite the return of Egyptian workers to Libya for the benefit of both nations.

Libya’s embassy in Cairo announced on its Facebook page that a meeting was held in Egypt between members of both ministries in which an agreement was reached to finally implement the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2013, before the six-year-long rift between the neighbouring nations.

During the meeting, they also discussed setting up an electronic system of communication between the Libyans Ministry of labour and its Egyptian counterpart to better understand the growing needs of the Libyan market.

It was also agreed that a joint permanent committee would be formed between the two Ministries that would be tasked with arranging for an Egyptian technical delegation to visit Libya to complete other technical arrangements.

In related news, the Egyptian Ministry of Interior has reportedly lifted the requirement of Libyan citizens to acquire a visa before entering Egypt, thus making it easier to enter the country for medical, business or tourist reasons.

Egypt was among the first nations to welcome Libya’s government upon approval by the Libyan House of Representatives last week, stressing that Libya’s stability is an integral part of Egypt’s national security.