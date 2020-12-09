Business

Kabeer discusses banking reform with German Ambassador

In a phone call, the officials addressed possibility of German-Libyan investment agreement

BY Libyan Express

CBL Governor discusses possible german investment with the ambassador. [Photo: Internet]
The Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, Sadiq Al-Kabeer held a meeting via telephone with the German ambassador to Libya, Oliver Owcza.

In a tweet on his official page, the German ambassador stated that the Governer updated him on ongoing efforts by the board of directors to implement reform and unify the exchange rate in the country.

The Ambassador noted the potential of a trade and investment agreement between Libya and Germany.

The divided Central Bank’s board of directors held a unified meeting this last Monday for the first time in six years to address the crippling financial crisis in the country and plans to resolve it with the vital focus being the unification of the exchange rate Libya.

According to a statement issued by the Central Bank, the meeting was dominated by a spirit of optimism and a common vision for the good of the Libyan people.

