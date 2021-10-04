Kurdistan invests $250M in plant wheat marketing center
The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has opened a new wheat marketing center in Erbil, a year after announcing the project.
In a statement on Twitter, Masrour Barzani said:
“In less than a year, we are back to inaugurate the $250-million wheat marketing project in Erbil. A great new facility to market our farmers’ crops, create thousands of jobs and ensure our homeland’s food security.”
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
- Libyan FM: Deal reached to evacuate mercenaries - October 04, 2021
- Libyan forces arrests migrants in Tripoli’s ‘anti-drug’ crackdown - October 04, 2021
- Kurdistan invests $250M in plant wheat marketing center - October 04, 2021