Kurdistan invests $250M in plant wheat marketing center

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has opened a new wheat marketing center in Erbil, a year after announcing the project.

In a statement on Twitter, Masrour Barzani said:

“In less than a year, we are back to inaugurate the $250-million wheat marketing project in Erbil. A great new facility to market our farmers’ crops, create thousands of jobs and ensure our homeland’s food security.”