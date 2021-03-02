LGMC claims the delay in vaccine delivery is caused by corruption in the Government

After the recent outcry by doctors calling for the Attorney General to open an investigation into the delayed arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, the head of the Libyan General Medical Council (LGMC) Mohamed Al-Ghuj has come forward with the allegations that the delays are caused by corrupt high ranking official attempting to profit off the vaccine.

He stated that due to the lack of commitment by the public to implement precautionary and preventative measures, the epidemiological situation in Libya continues to worsen by the day, emphasising that the actual number of cases is likely much higher than what is being reported.

Al-Ghuj claims that various entities responsible for vaccine distribution such as the national centre for disease control (NCDC) the Advisory Committee and the Ministry of Health have a communication issue between them as they all announced they would be responsible for the distribution of the vaccines to the public.

“All of these are struggles against the interest of the citizen, and they are all conflicts of personal interest. I ask officials to take into account the patient and the Libyan citizen, because we have hundreds of cases and dozens of deaths every day, and there is no role for the state. It is not as difficult as they say, this needs only to be communicated with the companies concerned and the vaccine is available. Unfortunately, the presence of corrupt officials is the reason for blocking the issue until now,” he stated.

He also added that while social distancing and wearing a mask will limit the spread of the virus, the disregard by the public for the spread of the virus calls for the immediate delivery of the vaccines by the state.

Libya is expected to see 12 million Covid-19 doses for the full inoculation of its popular of six million citizens, the first shipment which will contain 1 million doses, enough to vaccinate half a million Libyans, is expected in early March.