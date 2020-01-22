Libya has no common borders with UAE, says Al-Sarraj slamming Abu Dhabi’s support for Haftar

The Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj has questioned the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) reasons for establishing a military base in its eastern territory, and stressed the importance of a political solution to the conflict.

In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera on Tuesday, the Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based and internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) said that Abu Dhabi has interfered in his country by supporting Khalifa Haftar.

“Libya does not have any common borders with the UAE,” Al-Sarraj said, adding this “raises a question about its goals of interfering” in the country.

Al-Sarraj also said Haftar is “not a serious partner for achieving peace in Libya”, and he will not sit with the military commander again following Sunday’s Berlin summit.

Based on past experiences where the GNA could not find a political partner, Al-Sarraj said he was “cautiously optimistic” following the Berlin summit.

“Everyone has realised that there is no military solution in Libya,” he told Al Jazeera.

“And despite Haftar’s party not believing in a political solution, the hope is that the parties loyal to him will reconsider their intentions so the political process for a solution can resume.” He added.

Discussing Libya’s vital oil reserves, al-Sarraj said Libya would face a “catastrophic situation” if Haftar’s forces continued blockading oilfields.

He expressed hope that foreign powers would put pressure on Haftar to reopen oil ports soon.