Libya, Interpol discuss cooperation in security issues

By Libyan Express

Libya’s Interior Minister and Interpol’s Secretary General. [Photo: Interior Ministry]
The Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha met Thursday with the Secretary General of Interpol in France and discussed different security and military issues as well as more cooperation channels between Libya and Interpol as well as training programs for Libyan cadres by the Interpol.

Interior Ministry’s media office said Bashagha went over issues related to fighting crimes and organized crime groups together with the assistance of the Interpol.

Related Posts

WHO delivers medical aids to ailing Derna in eastern Libya

Son of late Egyptian President Mohammad Morsi dies of heart attack

The Secretary General of the Interpol said they are ready to help Libya with technical assistance and training programs in combatting terrorism and organized crime.

He also said that Interpol is also prepared to help Libya in combatting illegal immigration and other issues affecting the country’s economy, politics and society.

You might also like
Libya

WHO delivers medical aids to ailing Derna in eastern Libya

World

Son of late Egyptian President Mohammad Morsi dies of heart attack

Libya

China calls on Security Council to oblige Libyan warring parties to a ceasefire

Libya

UN envoy urges Security Council to act swiftly to end Libya’s conflict before…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept