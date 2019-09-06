Libya, Interpol discuss cooperation in security issues

The Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha met Thursday with the Secretary General of Interpol in France and discussed different security and military issues as well as more cooperation channels between Libya and Interpol as well as training programs for Libyan cadres by the Interpol.

Interior Ministry’s media office said Bashagha went over issues related to fighting crimes and organized crime groups together with the assistance of the Interpol.

The Secretary General of the Interpol said they are ready to help Libya with technical assistance and training programs in combatting terrorism and organized crime.

He also said that Interpol is also prepared to help Libya in combatting illegal immigration and other issues affecting the country’s economy, politics and society.