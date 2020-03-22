Libya on lockdown from 6.00 PM to 6.00 AM amid Coronavirus preventive measures

Tripoli [Photo: Social Media]
The Libyan Presidential Council has imposed a curfew on the whole country starting Sunday March 22 from 6.00 PM to 6.00 AM, citing the need for people to stay at home to prevent the outbreak of Coronavirus in Libya. 

The lockdown will include all kinds of shoes and stores as well as government and private institutions, except for security and health workers as well as workers of pharmacies, environmental work, electricity and energy, telecommunications and cargo.

The lockdown shuts all mosques, education institutions, cafes, restaurants, wedding halls, parks, clubs and stores as well as bans all funerals and weddings and public transports.

The Presidential Council excluded from the lockdown food shops and firms as well as bakeries and gas stations.

The statement said that anyone who doesn’t abide by the curfew and lockdown will be up for penalty as per the local emergency and criminal laws.

