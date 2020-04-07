Libya releases 1347 inmates from prison over Coronavirus concerns

By Libyan Express

Coronavirus cases in Libya have reached 19, including one death and one recovery. [Libyan Express]
The Ministry of Justice of the UN-backed Libyan government said on Monday that a total of 1,347 prisoners have been released so far over the fears about the spread of COVID-19.

“In order to prevent infections of the coronavirus pandemic and reduce overcrowding inside correction and rehabilitation facilities, the process to release those who are detained pending investigations and trials continues,” the ministry said in a statement.

By the end of March, 1,347 detainees had been released from correction and rehabilitation facilities in a number of cities in Libya, the statement added.

Late in March, the ministry said it planned to release more prisoners in the future, including those who had spent more than half their sentences, the elderly, and those with special health considerations.

According to the National Center for Disease Control, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya is 19 so far, including one death and one recovery.

UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez Serraj in mid-March declared a state of emergency and a curfew as measures against the spread of the virus.

GNA has taken a series of measures against the pandemic, including closing airports, border crossings, mosques and educational institutions, banning mass gatherings and movements among cities, and imposing a curfew.

On March 24, Libya announced its first COVID-19 case, a 73-year-old man who had returned from Saudi Arabia.

