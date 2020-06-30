Libya

Libya says Macron’s rejection of Haftar’s offensive on Tripoli is “too late”

BY Libyan Express

Mohammed Sayala, Libya’s GNA Foreign Minister. [Photo: Social Media]
Libyan Foreign Minister Mohammed Sayala downplayed Tuesday the recent statements by French President Emmanuel Macron on Turkey’s role in Libya.

“We hoped to hear from President Macron a position that states his rejection of [Khalifa] Haftar’s 14 months of aggression against Tripoli,” the nation’s capital, said Libya’s foreign minister, referring to warlord Haftar who has attacked the government.

Sayala made the comments in response to Monday statements by Macron claiming the Turkish role in the Libyan crisis posed a “threat to Africa and Europe.”

Last week, Macron also called Turkey’s support for the Libyan government a “dangerous game.”

In response, the Turkish Foreign Ministry accused France of being complicit in the chaos in Libya, calling France’s presence and activities there troubling.

