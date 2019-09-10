Libya sends complaint letter to Security Council condemning UAE actions

Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday of hostility and supporting a coup against the legitimate government.

The government’s Foreign Ministry issued a complain letter to the UN Security Council (UNSC) because of the UAE’s acts that violate the former’s decisions.

The statement slammed the UAE for transforming its capital of Abu Dhabi into a media platform working against the GNA and stressed that the UAE bears the spiritual and moral responsibility of attacks and killings in Tripoli.

The UAE received on Sunday bitter criticism from the Libyan Presidential Council and High Council of State, both denouncing its support for Haftar by providing his spokesman with a media platform to spit out hatred and falsehood about the ongoing conflict in Libya.

The High Council of State said the UAE is trying to add fuel to the fire in Libya by explicitly supporting the forces attacking legitimacy in the country.