Libya suspends all flights over Coronavirus concerns

Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) on Monday suspended all flights at the Misrata Airport as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

Flights have been suspended for three weeks, Sulaiman al-Juhaimi, Misrata Airport’s media officer told reporters. Meanwhile, flights have suspended in Mitiga Airport over attacks by Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

Although no coronavirus cases have been recorded in Libya, the Head of Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj also ordered the closure of border crossings.

In the meantime, sports events have been cancelled, with wedding halls, educational institutions and smoking cafes to remain closed for the next two weeks at least.

Al-Sarraj also instructed authorities to suspend prayers at mosques, advising individuals to pray at their homes.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 146 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the pandemic is past 6,400, with nearly 165,000 cases, according to the World Health Organization.