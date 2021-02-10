Libya to receive Covid-19 vaccines by March

The Scientific Advisory Committee to Combat the Coronavirus Pandemic confirmed yesterday that a shipment of vaccines for COVID-19 will be arriving in Libya by next month, the end of the first quarter fo the year.

The Deputy Head of the Committee to Combat Covid-19, Suleiman Abu Serweel, announced in a press conference held in Tripoli this week that COVAX facility has contracted with Libya to provide an initial 2.8 million doses of the vaccine to inculcate 1.4 million Libyans.

He detailed that the first shipment of vaccines will target people most vulnerable to the virus, those over the age of 60 and those with pre-existing conditions and chronic illnesses.

Medical staff and assistive medical teams will also be prioritized to receive the vaccine to be able to perform their duties safely without endangering themselves or their families.

He added that 55,00 doses of the Pfizer vaccines will be provided and 92,000 doses will be the Oxford vaccine, made by AstraZeneca.

He concluded by adding that the Committee is currently in the process of finalizing agreements with other manufacturing companies to be able to provide all remaining Libyans with vaccines as soon as possible.