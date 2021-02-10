Libya

Libya to receive Covid-19 vaccines by March

Advisory Committee to Combat Coronavirus announces that Libya is expected to receive its first shipment of vaccines by next month

BY Libyan Express

People over 60 and those with chronic conditions will be among the first to receive the vaccine. [Photo: Libyan Express]
The Scientific Advisory Committee to Combat the Coronavirus Pandemic confirmed yesterday that a shipment of vaccines for COVID-19 will be arriving in Libya by next month, the end of the first quarter fo the year.

The Deputy Head of the Committee to Combat Covid-19, Suleiman Abu Serweel, announced in a press conference held in Tripoli this week that COVAX facility has contracted with Libya to provide an initial 2.8 million doses of the vaccine to inculcate 1.4 million Libyans.

He detailed that the first shipment of vaccines will target people most vulnerable to the virus, those over the age of 60 and those with pre-existing conditions and chronic illnesses.

Medical staff and assistive medical teams will also be prioritized to receive the vaccine to be able to perform their duties safely without endangering themselves or their families.

He added that 55,00 doses of the Pfizer vaccines will be provided and 92,000 doses will be the Oxford vaccine, made by AstraZeneca.

He concluded by adding that the Committee is currently in the process of finalizing agreements with other manufacturing companies to be able to provide all remaining Libyans with vaccines as soon as possible.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

68% of Libyan schools are prepared to receive students by this Saturday

Libya

First child dies of Covid-19 in Libya

Selected

EU criticised over vaccine hoarding and prolonging the pandemic

Libya

Ministry of Education discusses the safe return of children to schools

Submit a Correction

For: Libya to receive Covid-19 vaccines by March

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.