After the Khalifa Haftar told his forces on the outskirts of Tripoli that their Zero Hour for attacking the capital and entering its neighborhoods had come, they led a heavy attack on different frontlines in southern Tripoli but were faced by even heavier repelling force by Volcano of Rage Operation forces and armed brigades under the command of the Libyan Presidential Council.

The most ferocious clashes took place in Al-Tughar district in southern Tripoli, where violent fighting between the two sides continued for hours on Friday, yet in the end, Volcano of Rage Operation forces seized full control of the district, destroying 4 UAE-made military vehicles for Haftar’s forces.

The media office of Burkan Al-Ghadab Operation (Volcano of Rage) said several fighters from Haftar’s forces were killed in the fighting in Al-Tughar, including Janjaweed mercenaries.

On other frontlines, the forces of Volcano of Rage Operation repelled all attempts by Haftar’s forces, backed by Russian mercenaries and Sudanese as well as Chadian rebels and a number of Russian troops, in their attempts to advance on the neighborhoods of Tripoli.

The forces under the command of Government of National Accord (GNA) also announced Friday that they had destroyed a Russia-operated operations room on Al-Tawaisha frontline in southern Tripoli and an ammunition depot as well.

While on Saturday morning, a military source from Volcano of Rage Operation told Ean Libya that their warplanes had destroyed the military police building in Tarhouna, killing several of Haftar’s fighters, adding that over 23 bodies from Haftar’s forces killed in Friday battles arrived in Omar Askar Hospital in Esbea district.