Libyan Army forces under GNA’s command recapture major frontlines in southern Tripoli

The Libyan Army forces under the command of the Government of National Accord (GNA) have seized control of major Hamza, Yarmouk and Sawarikh (Missiles) Military Camps in south Tripoli as they advance on retreating forces under the command of Khalifa Haftar.

The spokesman for the Libyan Army Mohammed Gununu confirmed the advances of GNA forces on different frontlines in southern Tripoli, saying Haftar’s forces had retreated from several fighting axes as GNA forces advanced on them, especially Mashroa Al-Hadba, Salah Al-Deen and Ain Zara frontlines.

According to Gununu, Haftar’s forces had left serval landmines and planted explosives inside civilian homes in the areas from which they retreated, warning that civilians shouldn’t return so rapidly to their houses until the military experts remove the mines.

In the meantime, GNA Air Force had been targeting Haftar’s forces positions in and around Tarhouna, the last foothold of Haftar’s forces in western Libya, to pave the way for ground troops to storm the city.