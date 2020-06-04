Libya

Libyan Army under GNA’s command seizes full control of entire Greater Tripoli region

BY Libyan Express

Libyan GNA pushes Haftar’s forces farther away from Tripoli. [Photo: Social Media]
The Libyan Army forces under the command of the Government of National Accord have seized full control of the administrative borders of Greater Tripoli Region, pushing Khalifa Haftar’s forces toward Tarhouna and Urban cities.

The spokesman for the Libyan Army Mohammed Gununu said Thursday morning that GNA forces had seized Wadi Rabea, Ain Zara, Qasir Benghashir, Souq Al-Ahad, and all the districts in south Tripoli, thus ending the presence of Haftar’s forces inside and around Tripoli entirely.

Gununu remarked that the Libyan Army forces had also liberated the entire district of Qasir Benghashir and that Haftar’s forces had fled to Tarhouna.

“Now, we move forward and we march to liberate Tarhouna, Haftar’s last foothold in west Libya, from these militias to claim an overwhelming victory against these criminals.” Sources from Libyan Army forces said.

Submit a Correction
Sign up for our Newsletter.
You might also like
Libya

Libya’s GNA declares full control of Tripoli International Airport

Libya

Tunisian Parliament Speaker: Neutrality is meaningless in Libya

Libya

UNSMIL welcomes agreement of GNA, Haftar to resume 5+5 talks

Libya

Libya Coronavirus cases jump to 156 in total

Submit a Correction

For: Libyan Army under GNA’s command seizes full control of entire Greater Tripoli region

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.