Libyan champion places second in Mr. Olympia

Returning 212 champion Kamal Elgargni is crowned the runner up in this year's Mr. Olympia

BY Libyan Express

Libyan bodybuilder hopes to pull another upset this year. [Photo: Social Media]
Kamal Elgargni is crowned the runner up in the 212 division of this year’s Mr. Olympia, taking home the silver medal and the monetary prize of 20 thousand dollars. 

Elgargni surprised the world last year and made his country proud when he took him the gold for the 212 division for the bodybuilding competition and hoped to have a repeat of his victory this year.

In a post on his Instagram account, the athlete dubbed by his avid followers The Lion of Libya thanked his fans for their devoted support and promised to go back next year to take his title back.

On their part, loyal fans took to social media to express their joy at his victory and expressing their pride in having a Libyan on the international stage next to world-class athletes and performing on the same level.

First place, a prize of 50 thousand dollars and the Gold medal of the 212 division went to American bodybuilder Shaun Clarida who was the silver medalist in last year’s event.

Mr. Olympia is an international bodybuilding competition that is held annually in the United States where bodybuilders around the world compete for cash prizes and the title of Mr Olympia and various other divisions including the 212 and the classic physique.

