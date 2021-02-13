Libyan Coastguard rescues 16 illegal migrants from drowning at sea

The Anti-Smuggling and Maritime Infiltration Unit reported that they were able to rescue a sinking boat that held 16 illegal migrants at sea.

The Zwara Branch of the Department of Coastal Security stated that among the rescued were 3 children and 3 women attempting to enter international waters on a decaying rubber boat.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that the rescued were transferred to the headquarters of the Anti-Smuggling and Maritime Infiltration Unit and provided with all the humanitarian and medical assistance necessary in cooperation with the red cross and International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has reemphasised that it is against human rights laws to return migrants to Libya.

Since the eruption of the chaos that followed the 17 of February revolution in 2011, Libya has become a point of departure for thousands of migrants attempting to escape Africa and cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe.