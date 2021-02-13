Libya

Libyan Coastguard rescues 16 illegal migrants from drowning at sea

A decaying rubber boat carrying 16 migrants including women and children was rescued by Libyan coastguard

BY Libyan Express

The Ministry of Interior stated that those rescued have been provided with all the aid necessary. [Photo: MoI]
The Anti-Smuggling and Maritime Infiltration Unit reported that they were able to rescue a sinking boat that held 16 illegal migrants at sea.

The Zwara Branch of the Department of Coastal Security stated that among the rescued were 3 children and 3 women attempting to enter international waters on a decaying rubber boat.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that the rescued were transferred to the headquarters of the Anti-Smuggling and Maritime Infiltration Unit and provided with all the humanitarian and medical assistance necessary in cooperation with the red cross and International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has reemphasised that it is against human rights laws to return migrants to Libya.

Since the eruption of the chaos that followed the 17 of February revolution in 2011, Libya has become a point of departure for thousands of migrants attempting to escape Africa and cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

2020 saw over 350 premeditated murders in Libya

Libya

Traffic accidents in 2020 claimed more than 1,700 lives in Libya

Libya

Libyan Coast Guard intercepts over 80 migrants headed to Europe

Libya

160 migrants intercepted and returned to Libya

Submit a Correction

For: Libyan Coastguard rescues 16 illegal migrants from drowning at sea

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.