Libya

Libyan delegations to resume dialogue in Morocco on Thursday

BY Libyan Express

Libyan delegations in Morocco. [Photo: Moroccan Media]
Libyan High Council of State delegation arrived in Morocco on Tuesday for the second round of the dialogue slated for Thursday, according to a Libyan official.

A delegation of the Libyan High Council of State arrived in the Moroccan city of Bouznika, in preparation for the second round of the Libyan dialogue, a council official told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity without disclosing further details.

Meanwhile, local Libyan media reported the arrival of a delegation of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives, loyal to the renegade general Khalifa Haftar, to Morocco.

The second round of Libyan dialogue in Morocco had been scheduled for Sunday but later postponed until Tuesday, before Libyan media outlets announced that it would take place on Thursday.

The head of the Libyan Supreme Council of State, Khaled al-Mishri, is expected to arrive in Morocco on Wednesday.

The first round of talks took place on Sept. 6 for four days in which the Libyan rivals reached a comprehensive agreement on the mechanism for assuming sovereign positions, and to complete the necessary procedures to implement the agreement in the second round.

On Aug. 21, the Libyan government announced a truce and ordered the military to stop operations against Haftar’s militias.

However, the Libyan army has since reported several breaches of the cease-fire by the militias.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Libyan east-based Interim Government submits resignation to parliament

Libya

US Embassy says Haftar committed to reopen Libyan oil production Sunday

Libya

EU plans to lift sanctions on Aqilah Saleh, Nuri Abu Sahmain, and Khalifa Al-Ghwell

Libya

AFRICOM confirms to Libya’s Defense Minister support for counterterrorism…

Submit a Correction

For: Libyan delegations to resume dialogue in Morocco on Thursday

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.