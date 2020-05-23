Libyan Foreign Ministry to document finding foreign fighter’s body in south Tripoli with Security Council

The Libyan Foreign Ministry of the Government of National Accord (GNA) said in a statement on Saturday that it would document the finding of a foreign fighter’s body by Libyan Army forces in southern Tripoli frontline of Salah Al-Deen in coordination with the concerned authorities.

The Foreign Ministry added that it was looking into the fighter’s personal belongings to gather more evidence for his identity and nationality.

The Libyan Foreign Ministry indicated that when the investigation ends, it will send a file of the incident to the Security Council as additional evidence of the presence of foriegn mercenaries fighting for warlord Khalifa Haftar’s forces in southern Tripoli.

The Special Deterrence Force of the Interior Ministry found Friday what it said was the body of a Russian Wagner Group mercenary fighter after liberating Salah Al-Deen frontline from Haftar’s forces.